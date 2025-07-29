Consequences of Russian strike on Bilenka penal colony: 17 dead, over 40 wounded, some seriously. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 28 July 2025, at approximately 11:28 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces carried out an air strike on the territory of the Bilenkivska penal colony in Zaporizhzhia region using four guided aerial bombs (KAB).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Justice.

As noted, the shelling completely destroyed the institution's dining room, and the administrative headquarters and quarantine section suffered significant damage. As a result of the strike , 17 people among the convicts were killed and 42 others were injured. The seriously injured were hospitalised in the hospitals of the Ministry of Health. About 40 other people received injuries of varying severity, and one employee of the institution received minor injuries (shrapnel wounds to the face).







Read more: At night, Russians attacked one of penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia region, killing 16 people and wounding 35 (updated)

"About 50 security officers of the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine are involved in ensuring order in the institution. All the victims were provided with medical care and are under observation in the medical unit, the duty unit and other departments of the institution. The perimeter of the institution was not damaged, there is no threat of escape," the statement said.

"This strike once again demonstrates a gross violation of international humanitarian law by the Russian armed forces. The shelling of civilian infrastructure, including penitentiary institutions, is regarded as a war crime," the Ministry of Justice added.

As reported, at night, Russians attacked one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving 16 dead and 35 wounded.