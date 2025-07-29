Russian strike on Kamianske: number of injured rises to 22. PHOTOS
At least 22 injured after Russian strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"22 people were injured during the nighttime attack on Kamianske. Among them are 10 medical workers: nurses, midwives, anesthesiologists," the statement reads.
Two remain in serious condition, one medical worker and a pregnant woman.
Earlier reports said Russian forces attacked a penitentiary facility in Zaporizhzhia overnight, causing 17 deaths and over 40 injuries. Censor.NET also reported on the RF strike on Kamianske, where there are casualties and injured. A maternity hospital and a city hospital ward were damaged.
