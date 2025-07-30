Poland has not yet clarified the circumstances of the Russian missile crash near Bydgoszcz

In Poland, an investigation is still ongoing into the crash of a Russian missile near the city of Bydgoszcz, which occurred in December 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

After more than two years of investigating the incident near Bydgoszcz, the prosecutor's office still has doubts about the date of the Russian X-55 missile's crash and how it hit the ground. A botanical examination of lichens on the missile debris didn't help figure out the time either.

In connection with this, the Mazovian Department of the National Prosecutor's Office appointed a group of experts from the Faculty of Mechanics, Energy and Aviation of the Warsaw University of Technology.

"It depends on them what measures will be taken in the next stages of the investigation. These include, in particular, identifying those responsible for the situation," Polish media report.

Just to recap, at the end of April 2023, the Polish Ministry of Defense said that the remains of an unidentified military object, which turned out to be a Russian Kh-55 missile, were found in Zamość, about 15 km from Bydgoszcz.

A preliminary investigation showed that the missile probably fell during a massive Russian bombardment of Ukraine in mid-December 2022. Polish services were tracking the object but lost sight of it in the vicinity of Bydgoszcz.