Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,053,260 people (+1,070 per day), 11,067 tanks, 30,911 artillery systems, 23,066 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,053,260 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022, to July 31, 2025, are estimated at:
personnel – approximately 1,053,260 (+1,070) individuals
tanks – 11,067 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles – 23,066 (+1) units
artillery systems – 30,911 (+16) units
RSZV – 1451 (+0) units
PPE resources – 1203 (+1) units
aircraft – 421 (+0) units
helicopters – 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 48,894 (+209)
cruise missiles – 3,548 (+0)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 56,822 (+68)
special equipment – 3935 (+0)
