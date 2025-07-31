Russia is trying to break through Ukraine’s defenses. Defense forces repel enemy attacks in 11 directions - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 193 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes and dropped 122 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,557 shelling attacks, including 64 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,472 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor launched an air strike with guided bombs on the village of Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat operations

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 317 artillery strikes, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka.

Yesterday, there were five attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break through our defenses near the settlements of Karpivka, Novyi Mir, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, and Dibrova, in the direction of the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka, and Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Zvanivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and in the direction of Bondarne and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbinivka, Oleksandro-Kalinove, in the direction of Stepanivka, Bila Hora, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the following settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoeekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikove, in the direction of the settlements of Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the Novopavlivka direction in the areas of the following settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near the village of Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the village of Plavni.

In the Dnipro region, our defenders successfully repelled three enemy attacks.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

