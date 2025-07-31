ENG
Rada votes to increase funding for Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Defense budget increase approved by Rada for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada approved bill No. 13573 amending the 2025 state budget, which provides for an increase in defense expenditures by UAH 412 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The decision was supported by 332 MPs.

Thus, the proposal includes increasing defense sector spending by UAH 412.3 billion.

UAH 115 billion is allocated for monetary support of servicemen across all Defense Forces, UAH 216 billion for the procurement and production of weapons, drones, and equipment.

The remaining funds will be used for other military needs.

