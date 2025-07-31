Zelenskyy holds first conversation with Poland’s president-elect Nawrocki

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Karol Nawrocki, who recently won the presidential election in Poland.

This was reported by Nawrocki’s spokesman, Rafał Leszkiewicz, on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the call was initiated by Zelenskyy. The President of Ukraine congratulated Nawrocki on his victory and expressed hope for further cooperation between the two countries.

Nawrocki, in turn, emphasized the importance of mutual respect and sincere partnership between Poland and Ukraine. He assured that Warsaw will support Kyiv in its fight against Russian aggression: "Russia is a neo-imperial, colonial state led by war criminal Vladimir Putin. Therefore, Ukraine, which is fighting against the Kremlin regime, can count on Poland’s support," his statement reads.

Among the topics discussed was the issue of historical policy. Nawrocki’s spokesman reported that the newly elected president insists on revising the Ukrainian approach to a number of "important and still unresolved" historical issues.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has not yet commented on this conversation.

