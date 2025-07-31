Zelenskyy: 300 drones and 8 missiles are Russia’s response to our desire for peace with America and Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the massive shelling of Ukraine, particularly Kyiv, on the night of July 31, 2025.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced this on Telegram.

"Since last night, our rescue workers, firefighters, medics, and all necessary services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes. The Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions have been affected. The capital was the main target of the massive shelling. There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure. In one of the residential areas, an entire stairwell in a high-rise building has been destroyed. As of now, six people are known to have died, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. My condolences go out to all their relatives and loved ones. Dozens of people are also known to have been injured, and each and every one of them is receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: I agreed on main principles of arms agreements with U.S. VIDEO

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians launched more than 300 drones and eight missiles.

"We are doing everything we can to fully implement all agreements to protect our people, so that every contract works to protect lives. Today, the world has once again seen Russia's response to our desire for peace with America and Europe. New show killings. Therefore, peace without force is impossible. But to force Moscow to make peace, to force them to sit down at the real negotiating table — our partners have all the tools to do this. We hope that everything that America and Europe are currently saying to this end will be implemented," he concluded.

We remind you that on the night of July 31, Russian troops also struck Kyiv. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were the most affected.

As a result of Russian shelling, six people were killed, including a six-year-old boy.

Watch more: Consequences of a combined strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 27 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS