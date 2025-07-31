In July, 86% of incidents related to TCR were manipulations and PSYOPS – Ground Forces. INFOGRAPHICS

In July, 86% of all incidents related to Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRC and SS) were found to be manipulations and fakes. Only 14% were confirmed and had real grounds.

This was reported by the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to their data, out of 244 incidents related to TRC and SS in July, 210 (86%) turned out to be manipulations, fakes, and psychological operations (PSYOPS).

Only 33 cases (14%) were confirmed, had real grounds, and were verified, including:

2 individuals suspended from duties;

7 persons subjected to disciplinary action;

24 official investigations are ongoing.

"We understand that only open reporting, transparency, and truth can counter the vast resources of Russian propaganda, against which the enemy spares neither money nor effort. We are working to ensure that the actions of our subordinates comply with the letter of the law, and that truly guilty offenders are punished," added the Ground Forces.

