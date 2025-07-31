Information about Russian troops in Pokrovsk is fake – spokesperson of 155th SMB Prybylnov

Ukrainian forces have full control over Pokrovsk; reports of Russian troops entering the city are fake.

This was stated by Artem Prybylnov, head of communications for the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Anna Kyivska, according to Censor.NET citing Radio Liberty.

"Obviously, this is another fake by Russian propaganda. Pokrovsk remains under Ukrainian control. There were indeed attempts by separate enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (Russian army – Ed.) to break through, but our units detect and neutralize them. The Ukrainian army has full control of the situation; such statements aim only to sow panic among the population and our allies," the spokesperson said.

He noted that such claims are part of Russia’s information warfare. He clarified that each incursion by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group is a "small special operation" that Russian troops cannot carry out frequently: "(These are – Ed.) either deceptive maneuvers, meaning they make false advances somewhere to distract or disperse the Defense Forces and slip through some weak point."

He added that such sabotage and reconnaissance groups do not consist of regular military units but special forces.

"This is intelligence, in any case, not mobilized troops. In other words, these are special forces whose mission is sabotage and subversive activities specifically in Pokrovsk," Prybylnov said.