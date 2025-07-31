Aftermath of Russian strike on Kramatorsk: high-rise buildings destroyed, around ten buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers launched a targeted strike on downtown Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to reports, one person was killed and 11 injured, with one victim in critical condition.

Rescuers are working at the site.

The State Emergency Service added that one high-rise building was completely destroyed, and the blast wave damaged about a dozen more buildings.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed civilian, four wounded

Firefighting operations continue at the site, including the use of the Magirus Wolf C1 tactical firefighting robot. Emergency rescue and search operations are underway.











