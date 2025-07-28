Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed civilian, four wounded

In Donetsk region, a civilian was killed and four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

A multi-storey building was damaged in Dobropillia, a private house in Novyi Donbas, and an administrative building in Bilytske.

In Volodymyrivka of the Shakhiv community, 15 houses were damaged and 5 destroyed.

Kramatorsk district

A private house was damaged in Lyman.

In the evening, on 27 July, at 8:25 pm, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire. The private sector came under attack from a "Molniya-2" UAV.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The final consequences of the damage are currently being established.

A person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, a multi-storey building and 3 private houses were damaged; 8 houses were damaged in Ivanopillia, and 1 more in Bilokuzmynivka. In Illinivka, 1 person was killed and 3 wounded, 6 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.

At night, the occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with an FPV drone. A hit to the road surface on Mashinobudivnykiv Street was recorded. The attack damaged a car.

On the morning of 28 July, around 6:25 a.m., another FPV drone hit the road surface on Soborna Street. A car was also damaged. There were no casualties.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.

