Russian forces strike Kramatorsk: 1 dead, 11 wounded. PHOTO
At least one person was killed and 11 injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians carried out a targeted strike on a five-story building, with half of the building completely destroyed. Among the injured, one person is in critical condition.
All relevant services are working at the site," the statement reads.
