ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9471 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
853 0

Russian forces strike Kramatorsk: 1 dead, 11 wounded. PHOTO

At least one person was killed and 11 injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians carried out a targeted strike on a five-story building, with half of the building completely destroyed. Among the injured, one person is in critical condition.

All relevant services are working at the site," the statement reads.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, 10 wounded as result of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Shelling of Kramatorsk on 31 July One dead and several wounded

Author: 

Kramatorsk (335) shoot out (14280) Donetsk region (4201) Kramatorskyy district (434)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 