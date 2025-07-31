Russian forces strike Kramatorsk: 1 dead, 11 wounded. PHOTO

At least one person was killed and 11 injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians carried out a targeted strike on a five-story building, with half of the building completely destroyed. Among the injured, one person is in critical condition.

All relevant services are working at the site," the statement reads.

