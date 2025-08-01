Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region at night: one person was killed, four people were injured (updated)

On the night of August 1, Russian invaders attacked the Zaporizhzhia region, leaving one dead and several wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

In Veselyanka, a 63-year-old man was killed when a private house was hit.

In Malokaterynivka, a house was damaged by shelling, and a fire broke out. A 65-year-old man was wounded. He is receiving all necessary assistance.

After that, it became known that two women were wounded as a result of Russian strikes in Veselyanka and Malokaterynivka.

Later, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded as a result of the enemy strike on the Zaporizhzhia region had increased to four.

