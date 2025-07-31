ENG
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv: 16 dead, including 2 children. PHOTOS (updated)

As of the night of July 31, the death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 16 people, including two children aged 6 and 17.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

The number of victims has risen to 155, including 16 children.

By 9:00 PM, emergency-rescue operations were completed in the Solomianskyi district, while work in the Sviatoshynskyi district is still under way.

Updated:

"Sixteen fatalities have already been confirmed. According to clarified data, a total of 159 people are injured as of 9:40 PM. We continue to reconcile the data and identify the victims," SES spokesman Tymur Tkachenko said.

