Patrol police officer Liliia Stepanchuk killed in Russian missile strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

On the night of July 31, Patrol Police Officer Liliia Stepanchuk was killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports.

Liliia Stepanchuk served as an inspector in platoon No. 2, company No. 3, battalion No. 1, regiment No. 2 of the Kyiv Patrol Police Department, responsible for the left bank. She began her service in 2017.

"Until the last moment, her family and loved ones hoped for a miracle… But unfortunately, the miracle did not happen. Rescuers recovered the police officer’s body from the rubble. Her father may still be under the ruins of the building; his search is ongoing," Vyhivskyi said.

Vyhivskyi described Liliya Stepanchuk as "always sincere, kind, and dedicated to her work."

"She was a bright person who sincerely served the Ukrainian people, protected others, and remained faithful to her oath until her last breath. Her dedication and humanity will leave a deep mark on the hearts of everyone who knew her. Her life was cut short in a peaceful city by an enemy missile… We mourn alongside her family, friends, and colleagues. My deepest condolences to the relatives. Your pain is our shared pain," the head of the National Police concluded.

As a reminder, on the night of 31 July, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts suffered the most.

According to recent reports, 15 people were killed in the combined attack, including a 6-year-old boy.