Six-year-old karateka Matvii Marchenko killed in Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

Six-year-old Matvii Marchenko, a trainee of Kyiv’s karate club "Sen-Bin," was among those killed in the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ukrainian Karate Federation.

One of the Russian missiles hit a residential building in the capital. Six people were killed and over 80 injured. Matvii was the youngest son in the family; his brothers Mykhailo (8) and Lev (12) also practice karate.

Coach Ihor Yefymenko said the boy had been training seriously for over a year and a half, was motivated, and aimed to surpass his brother in the number of medals.

"Matvii’s mother and father are proud of their other two children, and I am sure they will always be proud of Matvii. He was the soul of every group, among his peers and also in the older group because he always looked up to the older kids, especially his brother," Yefymenko said.

Recall that on the night of July 31, Russian forces struck Kyiv. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts suffered the most damage.

As of 4:39 PM, 11 people have died, including one child, and 93 were injured, among them 11 children. Rescuers continue to work at the strike sites, with emergency search operations ongoing, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

