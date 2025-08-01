Russian strike on Kyiv on July 31: death toll rises to 31, including three children (updated). PHOTOS

During the night and morning, rescuers recovered 10 bodies from the rubble of a residential building in the Svyatoshinsky district, including a 2-year-old child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 26, including three children," the statement said.

159 people were injured, including 16 children.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 112 people.

Over 2,000 tons of debris have been removed from the site.

180 rescuers and 60 pieces of equipment were involved in the cleanup.

On the morning of August 1, the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble of a building in the Svyatoshinsky district. According to Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the number of people killed by the Russians yesterday has already reached 27.

At 8:34 a.m., it became known that rescuers had recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The death toll rose to 28.

As of 10:40 a.m., the number of victims had risen to 31. Rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people.

As a reminder, on the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Svyatoshyn and Solomyanskyi districts were the most affected.









