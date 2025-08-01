ENG
Russian forces killed mother of three children in Kherson with artillery strike

Mother of three children killed in Russian shelling in Kherson

In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched an artillery attack on the Dnipro district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"A mother of three born in 1974 sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

My condolences to the family of the victim," he said in a statement.

