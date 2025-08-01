1 855 2
Russian forces killed mother of three children in Kherson with artillery strike
In the morning, the Russian occupiers launched an artillery attack on the Dnipro district of Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"A mother of three born in 1974 sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the enemy attack.
My condolences to the family of the victim," he said in a statement.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password