Unknown company imported almost 1,000 tons of tobacco into Ukraine, but did not order single excise stamp - journalist

Between January and May 2025, a company called LUXURY TRADE COMMERCE LLC imported 940 tons of raw tobacco into Ukraine but did not order a single excise stamp — a move that may indicate preparations for illegal tobacco production.

This was reported by journalist Yevhen Plinskyi, who monitors the fight against the black market in tobacco, via his Telegram channel, citing sources in the central office of the State Customs Service.

According to Plinskyi, the company had not been previously known in the tobacco market, yet imported a volume of raw material that would require around 25 cargo trucks for transportation.

Sources in the State Tax Service also told the journalist that LUXURY TRADE COMMERCE LLC obtained a license in August 2024 to produce hookah tobacco. However, to date, the company has not purchased a single excise stamp.

These circumstances raise concerns about the legality of how the imported raw material will be used, Plinskyi noted.

"It’s interesting who this player is, where all this tobacco is being stored, and what they planned to do with such a massive amount of hookah tobacco. Because 940 tons — that’s a hell of a lot," the journalist added.

To clarify the circumstances of the import of 940 tons of tobacco without any excise stamps, the editorial team has sent official information requests and is awaiting comments from the State Customs Service, the State Tax Service, and the Bureau of Economic Security.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers was expected to prepare a structural customs reform plan by June 17, 2025, in accordance with Law No. 6490-d, aimed at reducing corruption risks and the shadow economy. One of the bill’s co-authors, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, commented on the deadline.

At the time, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the reform would make Ukraine’s customs "uncorrupted" and "European," but its implementation has since been delayed.