Russian nuclear submarine base damaged by tsunami in Kamchatka - Telegraph. SATELLITE IMAGES

The Russian nuclear submarine base was probably hit by the tsunami that swept along the Pacific coast of Russia in Kamchatka.

Waves caused by an 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Rybachy base in Krasheninnikov Bay in the south of the peninsula, where most of the Russian Pacific Fleet's nuclear submarines are stationed.

Satellite photos show that part of one of the piers has shifted from its original position, which may indicate that it has broken away from the dock.





Modern Borei-class nuclear submarines and Soviet Delta-class submarines are based there. Preliminary reports indicate that they were not damaged, as they were not moored at the damaged pier.

As previously reported, an earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The magnitude was 8.7, the strongest in the region since 1952.

Subsequently, the highest active volcano in Eurasia, Klyuchevskaya Sopka, began to erupt there.

