News Shelling of Kyiv
Russian strike on Kyiv on July 31: lyceum teacher Nataliia Haiova, her two sons and brother killed

A teacher from Ivankovychi, Nataliia Haiova, her two sons aged 17 and 22, and her brother were killed in a Russian strike on Kyiv overnight on July 31.

This was reported by the Humanitarian Development Department of the Feodosia Village Council, Censor.NET reports.

"With deep sorrow, we inform you that as a result of the missile attack on Kyiv on July 31, 2025, our colleague, Ivankovychi Lyceum teacher HAIOVA Nataliia Anatoliivna (47), as well as her two sons aged 22 and 17 and her brother, were killed under the rubble of an apartment building in Kyiv. She is survived by her husband and a young son," the statement reads.

Russian strike on Kyiv. Teacher and her family killed
Russian strike on Kyiv. Teacher and her family killed

