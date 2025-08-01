Russian strike on Kyiv: neurologist Roman Moskalenko killed. PHOTOS

On July 31, neurologist Roman Moskalenko was killed in a rocket strike on Kyiv. A Russian rocket hit the house where the doctor lived.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Dobrobut clinic.

Roman Moskalenko was 39 years old. He worked for nine years at the medical center on Lyubomyr Huzar Street and also practiced at the multidisciplinary hospital on Idzikovsky Street in Kyiv. Rescuers recovered Roman's body during the night during rescue and search operations.

"A Russian rocket hit the house where Roman lived. Yesterday, Roman's family, friends, and colleagues spent the whole day hoping for a miracle. They believed that he would be found alive, but at night, rescuers recovered his body from under the rubble," the medical center reported.

In 2009, Roman Moskalenko graduated from Bogomolets National Medical University. He was very attentive and caring in his profession—towards patients, colleagues, and people in general.

As a reminder, on the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were the most affected.

Read also on Censor.NET: Six-year-old karateka Matviy Marchenko killed in Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO