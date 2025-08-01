Over 1 million FPV drones delivered to Ukrainian Armed Forces this year – Shmyhal

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Defense has delivered over 1 million FPV drones for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET notes.

To speed up drone deliveries to the front and ensure the right quantities, the Ministry of Defense is implementing new approaches:

Framework agreements based on technical specifications: manufacturers are contracted not by specific product names but by the compliance of their drones with technical requirements. This allows involving a wide range of producers in procurement, ensuring competition among them and transparency through Prozorro auctions.

DOT-Chain Defence: a digital marketplace where units select the drones they need themselves. This approach ensures targeted and rapid delivery of drones to the front. The platform is already operating in pilot mode for 12 combat brigades.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with interceptor drone manufacturers: Our demand is 1,000 units per day. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Our priority is to develop the most effective mechanisms to supply warriors on the front line with necessary drones. According to assigned tasks, the Defense Procurement Agency is working to increase delivery rates so that every unit receives exactly what it needs to complete combat missions," the minister said.