Azov medic Ryzhenko, call sign Sprite, named best military medic in Europe. PHOTOS

Combat medic Volodymyr Ryzhenko (callsign Sprite) of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine has been recognized as the best military medic in Europe.

Ryzhenko received the award at the largest military medical conference in Europe, Combat Medical Care Conference 2025, held in Germany with over 1,400 professionals from 44 countries participating. The event was co-organized by the Bundeswehr.

He was awarded the Best European Medic of the Year prize in the "Military Medicine" category for a rescue operation carried out in the winter of 2025. During the mission, he transfused donor blood delivered by drone and saved the life of a wounded comrade in extreme conditions.

Along with the award, Ryzhenko received a ceremonial sword, a symbol of strength, dignity, and courage. In his speech, he thanked the comrades who helped carry out the rescue mission.

