"Centuria" on incident with Azov soldier Korynevych: Instead of resolving conflict, we saw hype

The "Centuria" organisation, formed by the second-in-command of the "Azov" regiment, Ihor Mykhailenko (Cherkas), responded to the incident with the attack on "Azov" soldier Andrii Korynevych.

According to Censor.NET, the statement was published on Telegram.

"After 2022, the heroic ranks of the Centuria's legionnaires from the 3rd separate assault brigade and 'Azov' inspired thousands of young Ukrainians to join the Centuria. And today, the young fighters of the organisation, which is a forge of young personnel for the Nationalist Movement, are extremely disappointed with the unmanly behaviour of the representatives of the unit from which their older brothers came out," they said.

"Instead of resolving the conflict, as honour demands, we have seen it brought to the media hype to get dubious dividends from heated discussions and headlines in media. In fact, the authors of the ‘incriminating - accusing’ video from the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have received nothing but shame.

Our path is the path of Honour! We do not go with shame!" - they concluded.





Earlier, Major Andrii Korynevych (Korin), of the 12th National Guard Special Purpose Brigade "Azov," reported that he was attacked in Ivano-Frankivsk. He accused servicemen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of involvement in the beating.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade later responded to the incident, condemning such actions and demanding "the swiftest possible accountability for the attackers."

