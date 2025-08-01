Sybiha and Sikorski discuss Poland’s military aid to Ukraine and further sanctions against Russia

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski received the Ukrainian delegation led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Chobielin.

This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ukrinform, Censor.NET notes.

The Polish MFA stated that "the meeting confirms the strength of Polish-Ukrainian relations, and the surrounding nature fosters sincere talks on joint counteraction to Russian aggression and imperialism."

The ministers discussed Poland’s military aid packages for Ukraine, further EU sanctions against Russia, progress in locating and exhuming victims of the Volyn tragedy, and the quality of Polish education in Ukraine.

Sybiha said he focused with his Polish counterpart on developing intergovernmental cooperation, with key topics including boosting defense capabilities, establishing joint productions, and investing in Ukraine’s defense industry.

"We also talked about how to effectively utilize mechanisms created within the EU and NATO frameworks, primarily the SAFE instrument and the NATO summit decision in The Hague allowing use of five percent for defense to strengthen Ukraine," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Sybiha also emphasized that Ukrainian-Polish good neighborliness is the foundation of Europe’s strength, and unity can overcome modern Russian terror.

The minister also noted that today is a day of mourning in Ukraine for the victims of the latest Russian strike on Kyiv, which killed 31 people, including five children.

"Russian killers must be punished. Life must prevail. And we are capable of stopping Russia and restoring just peace. But only through unity and strength. Ukrainian-Polish good neighborliness is the foundation of Europe’s strength," the head of the foreign ministry said.

Additionally, Sybiha assured that Ukraine highly values Poland’s comprehensive support, especially defense and humanitarian aid, and thanked for 46 military aid packages delivered and the preparation of the 47th package.

"Poland is a key logistics hub through which most of the aid passes. It must remain so, as this is in the interest not only of Ukraine but also of Poland and all of Europe. Moreover, increasing this support is critically important now," the minister emphasized.

