Ruscists strike Kherson: woman killed, others injured

On the morning of August 2, 2025, Russian troops shelled Kherson.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, Russian troops took the life of another resident of Kherson.

"In the morning, a 68-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of enemy shelling in the Korabelny district. My condolences to the family of the deceased.

Two more people were wounded as a result of the attacks by the occupiers. They are currently receiving all the necessary medical assistance," he explained.

Shelling of the Kherson region over the past day

According to the RMA, yesterday, August 1, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Kizomys, Berehove, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Tomyna Balka, Romashkove, Novodmytrivka, Zarichne, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Virivka, Zolota Balka, Khrestchenivka, Vysokoe, Novovorontsovka, Krupitsa, Lvove, Mykilskoe, Nikolaiivka, Milove, Novotiahynka, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Tomarine, Tiahynka, Urozhayne, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

"Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging two high-rise buildings and 17 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed private cars," the RMA added.

One person was killed and nine others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.