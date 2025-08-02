Consequences of enemy strike on Balaklia in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 August, enemy drones attacked the centre of Balakliya, Kharkiv region. Shock waves and debris damaged the glazing of windows in 6 apartment buildings, 5 administrative buildings, and an educational institution.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vitalii Karabanov.

No civilians were injured in the attack. All relevant services are working on the ground. In the morning, representatives of the commission will record the damage and carry out appropriate work under the eRestoration programme.

"This shelling is yet another confirmation that Russia continues its targeted terror against civilians," Karabanov said.

Read more: Enemy massively attacked Balakliia in Kharkiv region, one person was killed











