After drone attack, oil depot is on fire in Sochi. VIDEO

On the night of Sunday, 3 August 2025, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Sochi, near the Adler resort.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

Residents report that the Adler Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt oil depot, which is located near the local airport, is on fire. Sochi Airport suspended operations.

Later, Sochi Mayor Andrey Proshunin confirmed the attack and the fire at the Adler oil depot.

"In the Adler district, drone debris hit a tanker with oil products, causing a fire. Firefighting operations have already begun," the Russian official said.

"According to the updated information, one tank with oil products of 2,000 cubic metres is on fire at the oil depot in the Adler district. Also, the wreckage of a UAV fell in a garage cooperative on Aviatsionnaya Street. Five garages were damaged. On the same street, emergency services are extinguishing a fire in a shop," the Russian region's operational headquarters said.

They also assure that there were no casualties.