Russians claim to have destroyed over 100 drones over 8 regions, occupied Crimea, Azov and Black Seas. PHOTO

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced the destruction of 112 drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian military department.

According to the ministry, 34 drones were shot down over the Rostov region, 31 - over the Krasnodar Territory, 12 - over the Voronezh region, 11 - over the Ryazan region, five - over the Samara region, four - over the Penza region, two - over the Belgorod region, one - over the Crimea and the Lipetsk region, 11 - over the Azov and Black Seas.

In the Rostov region, a building of an enterprise in the village of Vuglerodovsky caught fire, killing a security guard, said acting governor Yuriy Slyusar.

In the Voronezh region, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire due to the fall of UAV debris, damaging the walls and glazing of several buildings, and several vehicles were damaged. No one was injured, the head of the region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on his telegram channel.

In the Ryazan region, according to Governor Pavel Malkov, the drone's wreckage fell on the territory of an enterprise, and the consequences are being repaired. Eyewitnesses claim that an oil refinery was attacked.

In the Penza region, an enterprise was attacked, one person was killed, and two others were injured, said Governor Oleg Melnichenko.

In the Samara region, according to regional authorities, an industrial enterprise in Novokuibyshevsk was hit, and one person was killed in Samara.

The authorities of the Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, Belgorod, and Lipetsk regions did not report any consequences.

The airports of Saratov, Samara, and Penza temporarily did not send or receive planes, but all restrictions have now been lifted.

