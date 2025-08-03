Enemy is no longer conducting "meat" assaults in Southern direction, but is bringing in experienced assault groups. It can be very hot - Southern Defense Forces

Russian forces have now abandoned their tactic of using "meat grinder" attacks in the southern direction, instead actively deploying experienced assault groups.

This was reported by Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Armyinform.

"The enemy is most active in the Kherson direction—starting from Kherson, particularly from the Korabel Island area, and extending to the Antonivsky Bridges. There, it systematically employs drones and assault groups," Voloshyn stated.

According to him, enemy artillery and assault operations are currently concentrated in the Huliaipole area, particularly near the village of Bilohirya and in the Orikhiv direction.

Special attention should be paid to the Dnipro region, where seven assaults were recorded in the past 24 hours alone. "The hottest spot is near Kamianske, where fierce fighting is ongoing and the situation is tense," the spokesperson said.

He also reported that there are now almost no mass attacks by so-called "cannon fodder" left—the enemy has refocused on trained sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"Only professionals work on the islands. One of the Russian reconnaissance teams is operating there. These are high-level specialists. They conduct assault operations quite professionally, and sometimes it gets very heated," says Voloshin.

According to him, such groups are also trying to secretly infiltrate the rear of Ukrainian positions.

"Remember, last week there was information about Stepnohirsk. Russian SRGs tried to enter the southern districts of the city. They use the most modern reconnaissance equipment, anti-thermal vision cloaks, and weapons. This is one of the new tactics that the enemy is actively using," the spokesman added.

The colonel notes that the attacks are complex—first artillery, then aviation and drones, followed by groups of 3–5 people infiltrating the rear.

"They are given water, supplies, and coordinates. Ammunition and food are dropped to them from drones. One or two may break through and establish a foothold, and then they try to capture our positions," Voloshin concluded.

Earlier, the Southern Defense Forces reported that on the night of July 25, a Russian sabotage group attempted to break through to Stepnogorsk.