Day in Zaporizhzhia region: 405 strikes across 10 settlements, three killed

Over the past day, August 3, the occupiers carried out 405 strikes across 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the attack on the Stepnohirsk community, three people were killed. Additionally, the enemy:

Conducted an airstrike on Bilohiria;

Launched 296 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV) targeting Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka;

Fired 4 MLRS barrages on Stepnohirsk, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka;

Delivered 104 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Malynivka.

"Sixteen reports were received about damage to apartments, non-residential buildings, utility networks, private houses, and vehicles," Fedorov noted.

