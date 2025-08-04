Russian forces attempted to advance in Lyman direction and close in on defenders’ fortifications in Prydniprovske direction – General Staff. MAPS

A total of 183 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy focused most attacks on the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy struck Ukrainian positions and settlements with one missile and 65 airstrikes, deploying one missile and 103 guided bombs. Additionally, there were 4,307 artillery strikes, including 100 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and 2,419 kamikaze drones were used for attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes particularly targeting areas near Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region; Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region; and the city of Kherson.

Hostilities

On the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 12 airstrikes, dropping a total of 26 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 261 artillery shellings, including 17 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Over the past day, eight combat clashes took place in the South Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Kutkivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

Nine attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to advance near Karpivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, in the direction of Serednie, Chernechchyna, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Serebrianka and Siversk. In total, there were five combat engagements over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar, Markove, and in the direction of Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, and in the direction of Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Horikove, in the direction of the settlements of Novoukrainka, Novopidhorodne, Rodynske, and Chervonyi Lyman.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatsk, Voskresenka, Zelenе Pole, Myrne, Maliivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, and in the direction of the settlement of Levadne.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

Over the past day on the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully attempted to approach our defenders’ fortifications

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Strikes on the enemy

Our warriors inflict significant losses on the occupiers in personnel and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the Defense Forces’ aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck one artillery system, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one enemy radar station.

In total, the Russian invaders' losses over the past day amounted to 1,010 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed the occupiers` one tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 77 operational-tactical level UAVs, one cruise missile, and 85 enemy vehicles.

