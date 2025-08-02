Putin wants to seize all of Ukraine. It will be difficult for him to do so - Trump

US President Donald Trump thinks that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to take over the whole of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with the Finnerty programme.

Trump reminded that the United States will impose sanctions on Russia, but Putin already knows how to circumvent and avoid them. However, Trump is surprised because he had "good conversations with Putin where we could have ended this situation, but suddenly bombs started falling".

He also called the Russian dictator a "tough nut to crack".

"He is obviously a tough nut to crack, so nothing has changed in this regard... Three times he has succeeded, and maybe he wants to try to take over everything (Ukraine - Ed.). I think it will be very difficult for him to do that," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump said that since January, Russia has lost 14 times more soldiers than Ukraine.