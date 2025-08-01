Putin on war: "Russia is not seizing Ukrainian territories, it is taking back what is ours"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically justified the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the seizure of its territories by claiming that Russia is "returning what is rightfully theirs."

His statements were quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to discuss the steps necessary to establish long-term peace in Ukraine — without any time limits. If Kyiv believes now is not the time for negotiations, Moscow is ready to wait," he claims.

"Russia is simply returning its lands; we are by no means seizing Ukrainian territory during the special military operation (the term Russia uses for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine - ed.)," Putin said cynically.

He also called the Russian authorities "legitimate," unlike the Ukrainian government.

Putin named the main goal of the war against Ukraine as "eradicating the causes of the crisis in Ukraine and ensuring Russia’s security."

"Security for both Russia and Ukraine can be ensured within the framework of overall European security. It is important to guarantee conditions for the Russian language and the Orthodox Church in Ukraine... Russia has produced its first serial ‘Oreshnik’ system, which has been delivered to the Russian forces," the Kremlin leader added.

