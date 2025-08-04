Russian forces storm Hoptivka checkpoint on Kharkiv border; over 10 occupiers eliminated, rest fled to Russia – Derhachi CMA head Zadorenko
Russian forces launched an assault on the "Hoptivka" checkpoint located on the border between Kharkiv region and Russia.
This was reported on Facebook by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration (CMA), according to Censor.NET.
According to him, as a result, fighters of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade eliminated more than ten invaders, while dozens more fled back to Russia.
"The Hoptivka checkpoint is fully under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zadorenko emphasized.
