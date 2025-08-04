Ukraine discusses €120 million loan from Poland for weapons procurement – Sybiha

Ukraine is negotiating with Poland on the possibility of a €120 million loan to purchase products from the Polish defense industry.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in an interview with Ukrinform, via Censor.NET.

According to Sybiha, during a meeting with the Polish Foreign Minister, he emphasized Ukraine’s interest in several Polish defense systems, including the battlefield-tested Piorun MANPADS and Krab self-propelled artillery systems.

The minister also noted Kyiv’s interest in co-producing weapons both in Ukraine and Poland. He said this aligns with the shared interests of both countries and will help strengthen regional security.

