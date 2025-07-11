Kubilius: European Commission cannot buy weapons for Ukraine, but member states have this capability

The European Commission does not have the authority to purchase weapons from the U.S. for Ukraine or any other country; however, EU member states may do so at their own discretion.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, according to Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

"Some member states, for example Germany, are currently, as known from public information, engaged in intensive dialogue with the U.S. presidential administration regarding the purchase of certain types of weapons, including Patriot systems, specifically for Ukraine," Kubilius noted.

Commenting on long-term support for Kyiv, he said that discussions continue within the EU regarding financial guarantees under the future 2028-2034 budget.

Kubilius also stated that possibilities offered by the SAFE credit mechanism are currently being discussed, as well as the idea of joint procurement of Ukrainian defense industry products for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

