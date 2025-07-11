ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9276 visitors online
News defense procurement
226 1

Kubilius: European Commission cannot buy weapons for Ukraine, but member states have this capability

EU Commissioner for Defense Policy Andrius Kubilius

The European Commission does not have the authority to purchase weapons from the U.S. for Ukraine or any other country; however, EU member states may do so at their own discretion.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, according to Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

"Some member states, for example Germany, are currently, as known from public information, engaged in intensive dialogue with the U.S. presidential administration regarding the purchase of certain types of weapons, including Patriot systems, specifically for Ukraine," Kubilius noted.

Commenting on long-term support for Kyiv, he said that discussions continue within the EU regarding financial guarantees under the future 2028-2034 budget.

Kubilius also stated that possibilities offered by the SAFE credit mechanism are currently being discussed, as well as the idea of joint procurement of Ukrainian defense industry products for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: NATO will pay for weapons for Ukraine - Trump

Author: 

EC (332) weapons (2918) war in Ukraine (3241)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 