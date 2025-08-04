Fuel and refueling complex at Sochi airport hit, fire breaks out – General Staff
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the fuel and lubricants base at Sochi Airport.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Yesterday, the Armed Forces’ drone units, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, hit the fuel and refueling complex at Sochi Airport in Krasnodar Krai. A large fire broke out at the site. It is known that Russian occupiers’ army aviation was also stationed at the airfield," the statement reads.
Earlier, it was reported that the Defence Forces attacked the Rosneft oil depot in Adler, Russia.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password