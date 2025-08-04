ENG
News Drone attack on Russian regions
Fuel and refueling complex at Sochi airport hit, fire breaks out – General Staff

Strike on the Sochi fuel depot on 3 August 2025 What is known

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the fuel and lubricants base at Sochi Airport.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the Armed Forces’ drone units, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, hit the fuel and refueling complex at Sochi Airport in Krasnodar Krai. A large fire broke out at the site. It is known that Russian occupiers’ army aviation was also stationed at the airfield," the statement reads.

Earlier, it was reported that the Defence Forces attacked the Rosneft oil depot in Adler, Russia.

See also: Explosions in Volgograd region: drones attacked the railway junction in Frolovo. VIDEO.

