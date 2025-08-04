Explosions in Volgograd region: drones strike railway junction in Frolovo. VIDEO

On the night of August 4, drones targeted Russian territory, reportedly striking a key railway junction in Frolovo, Volgograd region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

Locals report air defense systems in action. Explosions were heard over the cities of Mykhailivka and Frolovo.

According to Russian media, this time a key railway junction in Frolovo was targeted. Additionally, UAVs struck the dispatcher’s office within the railway junction in Frolovo. Locals reported a fire at the station.

It is likely the attack hit the "Archeda" railway station in Frolovo, Volgograd Region, Russia. The Archeda station plays a crucial role in Russia’s military logistics, as this junction is used to supply resources and equipment to support military operations.

So far, there is no official information from authorities regarding the extent of damage or losses among personnel or equipment. It is only known that the fire at the Archeda station is ongoing.

