Explosions were heard at night in temporarily occupied Crimea: Crimean bridge was blocked for several hours. VIDEO

On the night of 2 August, explosions were heard in different areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In particular, it is noted that powerful explosions were heard near Feodosia and Kerch. On 1 August at 11:50 p.m. local time, Russian authorities announced the suspension of traffic on the Kerch Bridge.

Aircraft were sent into the sky near Kerch, and local residents heard what sounded like explosions. A few minutes later, an explosion was heard near the village of Yurkino, not far from Kerch. As of 03:00 a.m., nine explosions had occurred in and around Feodosia.

Later, the Crimean Wind telegram channel reported that a radio station near Feodosia had been hit. As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the territory and near the location of the Russian air defence radar company (military unit 66571).

"There are 4 'balls' with radio stations underneath, one very large (like a 9-storey building) and 3 smaller ones. They are clearly visible even from a great distance. They are located in the Tepe-Oba mountain range," Krymsky Viter writes.

