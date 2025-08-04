Industrial building on fire in Kryvyi Rih: three dead. PHOTOS

A one-story industrial building caught fire in the Pokrovskyi district of Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Three people were killed in the fire.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, covering a total area of 1,000 square meters. Over 30 rescuers and 12 SES units are working at the scene.

