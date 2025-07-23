Industrial enterprise and houses were damaged by Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, and farm was hit in Synelnykove district. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 July, Dnipropetrovsk region experienced another attack by enemy UAVs. According to the Air Force, the defenders of the sky shot down 8 drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

However, according to him, a hit was also recorded. In Kryvyi Rih, a private house was partially destroyed, and 4 more were damaged. An unoccupied building, a private enterprise and solar panels caught fire - the fire was extinguished. An industrial enterprise was also damaged.

According to the RMA, a farm was damaged in the Sinelnykivka district. Agricultural machinery, such as tractors and combines, were destroyed.

The strike also caused a fire. A shop, an outpatient clinic, a gym, a school, a cultural institution, and an administrative building were also damaged.

In addition, Lysak informs that the aggressor fired at Nikopol district with heavy artillery. It was loud in Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities. Two private houses were damaged.







