Ruscists strike Stepnohirsk, two men killed

Russian occupiers struck Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the enemy shelling, a house was destroyed.

Two men, aged 60 and 49, were killed.

