Ruscists strike Stepnohirsk, two men killed

Russian strike on Stepnohirsk on August 4, 2025. Fatalities reported

Russian occupiers struck Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the enemy shelling, a house was destroyed.

Two men, aged 60 and 49, were killed.

