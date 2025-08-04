Ruscists strike Stepnohirsk, two men killed
Russian occupiers struck Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the enemy shelling, a house was destroyed.
Two men, aged 60 and 49, were killed.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password