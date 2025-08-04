ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Ruscists strike Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region: couple killed. PHOTO

Russian occupiers struck at the Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in deaths.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, as a result of the enemy shelling, a married couple - a 65-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man - were killed.

Houses were also damaged and destroyed.

Shelling of the Huliaipole community on 4 August 2025 There are fatalities

