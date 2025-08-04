Energy Customs chief Komar removed from office after journalists’ investigation into his family’s assets – State Customs Service

The head of the Energy Customs, Anatolii Komar, has been temporarily suspended from performing his official duties.

This was reported on Facebook by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"In compliance with the instruction from the state leadership to verify the facts set out, inter alia, in journalistic investigations concerning the head of the Energy Customs, Anatolii Komar, the State Customs Service of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Finance, with the involvement of the NACP and law enforcement agencies, is conducting the relevant review," the statement reads.

In view of this, the State Customs Service has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against Anatolii Komar and suspend him from performing his official duties.

It should be noted that earlier, the media reported on a UAH 70 million mansion that the family of the head of the Energy Customs built during the war.

On Monday, 4 August, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko instructed that the facts set out, including in journalistic investigations regarding the head of the Energy Customs of Ukraine, Anatolii Komar, be reviewed.

Read more: Family of top customs official Komar built mansion worth 70 million hryvnia during war - media