U.S. and NATO launch new support mechanism for Ukraine – Shmyhal

The U.S. and NATO are launching a new support mechanism for Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

The goal of this mechanism is to ensure the rapid delivery of systems and weapons to Ukraine, which can be provided in large quantities by the U.S. Thanks to the new mechanism, NATO member countries and partners will have the opportunity to finance the supply of American weapons and technologies through voluntary contributions.

The PURL mechanism involves creating a list of equipment and ammunition based on Ukraine’s requests, confirmed by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). New aid packages will be announced regularly.

NATO will coordinate deliveries within this mechanism, including through existing NATO frameworks such as the NATO Security Assistance and Training to Ukraine (NSATU).

Read more: Germany moves to new stage of military aid to Ukraine - Ambassador Makeiev

Shmyhal noted that this initiative is being implemented under agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.