Ruscists strike Sumy region with missile: two killed, several injured

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Sumy district this morning.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

Around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the Pishchanske starosta district of the Sumy community.

An agricultural enterprise came under fire.

"Preliminary reports indicate that two people were killed. There are also injured residents who are receiving medical assistance. Emergency services are working at the scene, and a search-and-rescue operation is under way. The information is being clarified," the statement says.

