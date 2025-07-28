ENG
Russians attacked two communities in Sumy region: two people wounded, damage reported. PHOTO

On Monday, July 28, two people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

Early in the morning, a 45-year-old man was injured in Krasnopillia community as a result of an enemy drone attack. He was wounded while leading a cow to pasture. The man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Later, in Seredyna-Buda community, a 66-year-old man was injured during a morning rocket artillery strike. He was in his apartment at the time of the attack. With multiple burns, he was taken to the hospital.

The shelling also damaged a multi-story residential building and commercial premises.

Additionally, in the same community, a residential house was destroyed by a direct hit from an enemy KAB bomb.

